A HOT Weekend, But Relief Is In Sight!

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The HOT weather will continue into Saturday and Sunday! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s once again with heat indexes back up there too, anywhere from 100 to as high as 108 in some spots. Make sure you spend as much time as you can in the A/C, and if you do have to be outside, use plenty of sunscreen and don’t overdo it.

Once we get through the weekend, things will start to cool down, as next week we may not get out of the 80s! Not only will we see cooler temps, but on some days, wetter conditions. In fact, every day next week we’ll have a chance of rain, just some days the chances will be higher than others.

Have a great weekend, be safe, and thanks for watching WRBL News 3! Brian

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories