A HOT Weekend, But Relief Is In Sight!

The HOT weather will continue into Saturday and Sunday! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s once again with heat indexes back up there too, anywhere from 100 to as high as 108 in some spots. Make sure you spend as much time as you can in the A/C, and if you do have to be outside, use plenty of sunscreen and don’t overdo it.

Once we get through the weekend, things will start to cool down, as next week we may not get out of the 80s! Not only will we see cooler temps, but on some days, wetter conditions. In fact, every day next week we’ll have a chance of rain, just some days the chances will be higher than others.

Have a great weekend, be safe, and thanks for watching WRBL News 3! Brian