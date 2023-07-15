COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The rest of the evening and overnight, a few showers and storms linger well into the morning hours.

Sunday we see more of the same by the afternoon and evening with isolated showers and storms. Temperatures climbing into the mid 90s with triple digit heat index values returning. A weak cool front tries to slide into the region, but only stalling out to our north with hotter temperatures coming up throughout the week.

Afternoon highs climb into the upper 90s by Tuesday and lasting through Thursday with heat index values well over triple digits. A few stray showers and storms may be possible through this time.

A better chance of showers and storms return by Friday and the upcoming weekend as another front slides into the region.