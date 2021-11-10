A late-day front sweeps through with rain and storms then a Saturday “colder” system arrives, with patchy frost Sunday

We are tracking two fronts with limited rainfall with the Veterans Day front and the second front will add cold air back into the region but this time by Sunday morning there may be a set-up for patchy frost.

There will be plenty of sunshine in the forecast and month to date we will continue to remain dry after Thursday’s shot of rainfall. A few storms may push out 0.25″ of measurable rainfall, otherwise a trace and up to .01″.

The second front Saturday morning will pull much colder air back into the region. Sunday there may be areas of patchy frost.

Here are your frost days across the region…