Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Right now I’m watching closely towards the west and the intensity of these storms.

Our winds are picking up, which means we are seeing a strong upper-level wind pattern ahead of the squall line and this will be supportive for strong storms across our central Alabama counties late tonight.

Mississippi is 4 out of 4 moderate risks being the highest threat this may suggest a slight ramp-up for us Wednesday morning even though we are at moderate risk or 1 out of 4 for severe storms and a few tornadoes.

WEATHER AWARE: 3 am-6 am looks to be the strongest portion of this system in the News 3 viewing area. What we can say with high confidence is that we will have wind gusts-non thunderstorm winds up to 40mph. Heavy Rainfall is similar to what we had this past Sunday morning up to 2”+.

Straight-line winds appear to be the set-up, which can cause some rotation and spin up tornadoes. A lot to watch hour by hour…Updates will follow as I see them tonight.