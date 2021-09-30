A little bit more cloud cover and above average temperatures for the last day of September.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – As the month of September wraps up, we’ll end the month similar to how we started it, warm. Expect high temperatures to be above average today with most of the area hitting the middle to upper 80s and just like Wednesday, a few low 90s are possible.

A little bit more cloud cover today as small disturbance brings showers just to our west, we’ll miss out on the rain chance thanks to a front to our north. This will push any rain to our southwest and away form the News 3 viewing area but you will notice more of a sun and cloud mix today. More sun and staying warm for Friday and even on Saturday as high pressure continues to keep systems away.

A front will begin to approach the area Sunday and eventually linger through early next week. This will give us the chance for a few stray showers Sunday evening and through the middle of next week. High temperatures will also cool down seasonable, meaning more of us will be in the low to a few middle 80s.

Tracking the tropics:

Hurricane Sam remains a powerful category 4 hurricane over the open Atlantic. It poses no threat to land and will continue to curve out to sea and miss Bermuda, Sam will eventually weaken by early next week.

We now have Tropical Storm Victor just a few thousand miles to the west of the African coast. Victor will strengthen and eventually become a hurricane by this weekend and curve out to sea posing no threat to the U.S. coastline.