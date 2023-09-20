Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A little bit more cloud cover for Wednesday but the forecast remains dry, high temperatures this afternoon and early evening will reach the middle to a few upper 80s.

Tracking an area of low pressure that will move off the Florida coast late Thursday into Friday, this will not have a direct impact on our forecast, but it will be breezy on both Thursday and Friday. The National Hurricane Center continues to give this area of low pressure a 30% or low chance of developing over the next 7 days, as it moves along the Carolina coast.

Our next chance of rain will come early next week, a few stray showers will be possible on Monday afternoon, but the best chance will be on Tuesday.