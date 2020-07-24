A little bit more moisture in the forecast thanks to Tropical Storm Hanna

Tropical Storm Hanna formed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday evening and while a direct impact in our forecast is not likely, an indirect impact can be felt in the way of increased moisture and a little more cloud cover. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening thanks to tropical moisture from Hanna, waves of moisture will move in and interact with the daytime heating to allow storms to form. Temperatures today may be a couple of degrees cooler but I still expect all of us to reach the middle 90s.

As Hanna moves west our rain chances will as well and they will eventually come down for Saturday and Sunday so we’ll be back to our typical pop-up shower and storm forecast for this weekend.

Big changes are coming by the middle to end of next week! An increase of clouds and more rain chances will be possible starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday. Highs by Tuesday drop to the low 90s but the upper 80s are possible by Wednesday and Thursday. The increase of rain is welcomed as we sit at almost an inch and a half below average for rainfall since the beginning of the month.