A little bit more moisture in the forecast thanks to Tropical Storm Hanna

Tropical Storm Hanna formed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday evening and while a direct impact in our forecast is not likely, an indirect impact can be felt in the way of increased moisture and a little more cloud cover. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening thanks to tropical moisture from Hanna, waves of moisture will move in and interact with the daytime heating to allow storms to form. Temperatures today may be a couple of degrees cooler but I still expect all of us to reach the middle 90s.

As Hanna moves west our rain chances will as well and they will eventually come down for Saturday and Sunday so we’ll be back to our typical pop-up shower and storm forecast for this weekend. 

Big changes are coming by the middle to end of next week! An increase of clouds and more rain chances will be possible starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday. Highs by Tuesday drop to the low 90s but the upper 80s are possible by Wednesday and Thursday. The increase of rain is welcomed as we sit at almost an inch and a half below average for rainfall since the beginning of the month.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 94° 74°

Saturday

92° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 92° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 74°

Monday

93° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 60% 93° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Thursday

89° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
72°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

