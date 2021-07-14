A little bit more sun but a pop-up afternoon shower or storm remains possible

Just another summer day across the News 3 viewing area!

This morning: A little bit more sun compared to the last couple of mornings. Staying mild and muggy with temperatures in the low to middle 70s.

This afternoon: Just another summer day in July with highs nearing 90 and the chance for isolated showers/storms. Coverage today will be like Tuesday, not everyone will see a shower but if you do heavy rain and brief gusty winds will be possible.

Tonight: Any showers we have will dissipate and we’ll see partly cloudy skies, temperatures dropping back down to the 70s.

Thursday/Friday: A little bit more cloud cover but still staying in the low 90s, a slight increase in the chance for showers and storms for the afternoon and evening.

This weekend: The pattern remains the same, warm, muggy with a chance for showers/storms. This weekend does not appear to be a wash out but heavy rain possible under any storm that forms

