Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-No major changes in our forecast today as clouds stick around, we’ll stay dry for the most part, but I can’t rule out a stray shower or two during the afternoon and evening.

Tracking an area of low pressure off the Georgia coast, the National Hurricane Center gives this a 40% chance of developing over the next 7 days as it moves north along the coastline into North and South Carolina. While this will not have a direct impact on our forecast, (clouds and rain) it will usher in drier air behind it and keep our forecast breezy for Thursday and Friday. Expect winds to gust up to 20 mph during the afternoon and early evening.

The forecast remains calm and mild over the extended period, mixture of sun and clouds will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Our best chance for a few showers will come by the middle of next week.