A little cool and breezy today; Warm for Mother’s Day

Columbus, GA-(WRBL) We’ve got a BEAUTIFUL forecast for the end of the week and heading into Mother’s Day!

A cold front will work through the News 3 viewing area this morning and give us a reinforcing shot of dry air. Plenty of sunshine and a tad bit cooler with highs in the middle 70s, winds will occasionally gust up to 20 mph out of the Northwest.

Although we’ll have a rather chilly start on Saturday morning for this time of the year, we’ll gradually warm back up into the low 80s during the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine and a lot less wind during the day will make it perfect for any outdoor activities.

Mother’s Day: GREAT mother’s day forecast with some sun and warm temperatures. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle 80s for most, sunny to start but increasing clouds during the evening ahead of our next system.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will move into the area on Monday and will eventually stall out, this means we’ll stay unsettled. Showers and storms will be in the forecast Monday through the middle of the week with highs in the 80s to start then dropping to the 70s by Thursday.