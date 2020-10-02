A little cool but gorgeous to end the week

Morning:

Cold front has pushed through and now we are beginning to feel the impacts of the front. A little chilly for the bus stop and morning commute with temperatures dipping into the low 50s and upper 40s for some. Plenty of sunshine so don’t forget the sunglasses.

Forecast:

Beautiful day ahead with plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures. Expect highs this afternoon to range from the upper 60s to low 70s for most of the area with a north wind around 10-15 mph. Temperatures will drop quickly this evening and tonight due to clear skies so be sure to grab a jacket or a hoodie for any plans or high school football games.

Our forecast will remain calm, dry and sunny through the weekend and into next week. We’ll have a couple of fronts swing through the region but none will provide us with the chance for any rain at the moment. Temperatures will begin warm up to near average by the middle of next week.