A little cool but still a great Saturday

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A little cool and breezy today with plenty of sunshine, highs today will reach the middle 60s but with a wind gusting up 20 mph at times, it will feel a little cooler. A few clouds will build in later this evening and this may keep our temperatures from dropping quickly once the sun sets.

Clouds will gradually increase and we’ll be a little warmer as our next system pushes east. We’ll get a shot of rain by Monday morning with high temperatures only reaching the low 60s. The chance for rain is good as we have seen less than .25” for the month, this puts us almost at 2.25” inches below normal for the month of November.

Cooler and breezy behind the front with highs struggling to get out of the 50s on Tuesday and even Wednesday. Thanksgiving will feature a little more cloud cover as our next system is due to approach the area on Friday.