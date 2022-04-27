COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Tuesday’s cold front has passed and high pressure will begin to settle in! The mornings will be cool but the afternoon will be seasonable. Lots of sunshine today and Thursday with highs in the low 80s, winds stay light as well.

More moisture moves on Friday so expect a little more cloud cover as temperatures warm up, we look to stay dry although there is a very slim chance for a pop-up shower or two Friday night.

More clouds and warm this weekend with highs in the middle 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. A disturbance will move out of the central and southern Plains and will push into the southeast, this will likely stay north but a few isolated showers may move towards our area on Sunday. We’ll likely keep a chance for a few isolated showers on Monday and Tuesday but significant rainfall does not look likely at the moment.