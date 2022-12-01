Columbus, GA (WRBL)- The cold front is gone but the air behind it is here to stay, expect high temperatures to struggle to get out of the 50s today with plenty of sunshine. A few clouds build in late today and overnight but staying dry.

Our next system will bring in more clouds and a few showers and sprinkles by Saturday afternoon and evening, not a wash out and in fact many of you will not even notice a big difference except for more clouds.

Big warm up next week with high temperatures in the middle 70s by mid-week, We will keep off and on chances for a few showers in the forecast.