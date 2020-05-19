A little cooler over the next few days but feeling like summer this weekend

Temperatures today and over the next couple of days will remain below average with highs in the low 80s, we’ll see mostly sunny skies today but the chance for isolated showers and storms will be possible starting on Wednesday and lasting through Thursday.

Now is the time of year that we start to transition over to our summer pattern, this means more humidity, warmer temperatures and pop-up showers and storms. This weekend we’ll start to see our temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s with more humidity, a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible starting Friday and lasting into the holiday weekend.