A little help from the tropics, no storms on the horizon

We’ll begin with the same pattern over the next several days. A stalled out cool front draped across Northern Alabama and Georgia, and subtropical moisture from a cluster of thunderstorms in Bermuda will set the stage for better chances of showers and storms.

Both front and subtropical Atlantic moisture will be drawn back North and West across our Alabama and Georgia counties, with a few short waves. These short waves will help to increase thunderstorm activity in addition to daytime heating and plenty of moisture in the region.

The good side will be we’ll have cooler than average temperatures, but the humidity will still have a grip through this weekend and into next week. Rainfall amounts will range anywhere from 1/10 of an inch of rain to just greater than ½ of an inch.

The tropical forecast seems to be more of a wait-and-see approach based on waves coming off the coast of Africa, which is common this time of year, during the tropical Atlantic hurricane season. Our frontal systems that have been present across the United States are not likely in favor of supporting tropical development along the coast but mainly out to sea.