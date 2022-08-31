Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)– A mid-week cold front will continue to work through the News 3 viewing area, this front will bring slightly drier air to the region but temperatures will remain in the low 90s. As the front slides through, it will stall out just to the southeast of Columbus, a few stray showers/storms will be possible along and ahead of this front but it won’t be much.

The stationary front will remain draped across southeastern portions of the viewing area on Thursday and again a few showers and storms will be possible in this area, by Friday the front begins to exit the area.

Staying warm on Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s but a slight change will come this weekend with cooler temperatures and more showers. Not a wash out this weekend but you’ll have to dodge a few showers.