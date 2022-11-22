COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A little more cloud cover today as a system moves to our south, can’t rule out a few stray showers or sprinkles but most will stay dry.

More sunshine on Wednesday as we sit in between two systems, a few passing high or mid-level clouds through the day but overall, it will be nice. We will finally get up to the upper 60s which is seasonable for this time of year.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday:

Tracking a cold front that will arrive late Thursday into Friday. Thanksgiving will primarily stay dry with passing clouds through the day, the cold front will arrive by Thursday evening bringing a few showers with the bulk of the rain arriving overnight and through Friday.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop back down the middle 60s.