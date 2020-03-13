A little more cloud cover today but still staying mild.

A little more cloud cover and a few light showers and sprinkles are possible this afternoon and evening due to a passing cold front. Showers or sprinkles will be very isolated and most look to stay dry, high temperatures today will be in the middle 70s.

A great Saturday is in store for the Chattahoochee Valley, we’ll see more sun and even warmer temperatures. Partly cloudy during the afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s. enjoy Saturday while you can because more showers will come back into the forecast on Sunday into next week.