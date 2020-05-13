A little more cloud cover today but the warming trend begins

Temperatures this morning are running 5-15 degrees warmer than Tuesday morning, you can expect high temperatures today to reach the low to middle 80s across most of the area. High pressure continues to dominate which means that rain chances will remain very low although we’ll see a little bit more cloud cover today through Friday.

After today temperatures will continue to warm up and by the end of the week and first half of the weekend we’ll start to move into the upper 80s. Feeling more like summer by the end of the weekend and early next week with highs in the low 90s.

