COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The cold front that passed through Wednesday is gone and high pressure will briefly take over! This will allow us to have a calm, cooler and dry Thursday. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 60s to low 70s during the afternoon.

A series of cold fronts will slide across the area on Friday and then again on Saturday. The first front on Friday will push through during the early morning hours. A few stray showers and sprinkles not out of the question but this should occur well before the morning commute.

Our next front will slide through on Saturday and again this will be weak and will lack precipitation, a few high clouds will move into the area but that will be about it. Temperatures will stay a tad bit below average with a reenforcing shot of drier air.

Warming up as we head into next week with temperatures reaching the 80s by the middle of next week. We’ll stay dry but we could see another cold front moving in by the end of next week.