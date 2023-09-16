COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Staying unsettled this weekend with several chances for showers and thunderstorms. While Saturday will not be a complete washout, you’ll want to grab the umbrella and have it close by if you plan on running any errands or have any outdoor activities. Clouds and showers will keep temperatures cool with highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A cold front will sweep through overnight into early Sunday morning, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms before sunrise on Sunday then moving out of the area before midday. Behind the front, decreasing clouds and drier air will move in which means the second half of Sunday looks good and we should warm up quickly to the middle 80s.

Drier and slightly below average next week with sunshine returning Monday, and high temperatures ranging from the low to middle 80s.