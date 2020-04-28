A little Warmer today with sun and clouds, weather aware Wednesday

Passing cloud cover this morning but it will not last all day, expect clouds to break apart and we’ll see some sun late this morning and into the afternoon. Today will be another gorgeous day ahead with light winds and mild temperatures, expect high temperatures to reach the low 80s for most. Tonight mostly clear to partly cloudy and then on Wednesday morning we’ll begin to see our clouds increasing as a cold front approaches the area.

Rain and storms will fire up along the cold front and these storms may become strong to severe with damaging winds, hail as the primary threats. While the tornado risk is low it is not zero and a brief spin up tornado can not be ruled out. The best time to see storms will be from from the afternoon into the evening.

A few showers may linger into Thursday morning but by the afternoon we’ll be sunny and just a little bit cooler with highs in the middle 70s.

Beyond Thursday look for lots of sun and a big warm up, highs by the weekend and early next week could near 90 degrees for some.