COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —The deep freeze will continue as early morning temperatures stay in the teens and 20s but good news, warmer temperatures are on the way!

Expect high temperatures to reach the middle 40s today with a mixture of sun and clouds, a quick hitting system will slide across the southeast and this will bring in more clouds overnight and a chance for a few flurries. Better chance for light snow in and around the Atlanta metro area and north Georgia but a few little flurries may move south into our area overnight.

Finally warming up by Tuesday with highs in the low 50s, by the middle of the week the upper 50s to middle 60s move into the area with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Our next chance for precipitation will be this weekend as a disturbance moves in to bring us a chance for showers and storms.