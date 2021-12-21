A little wet but cold for the first day of winter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Winter begins at 10:59 a.m. EST and it will feel every bit like it. Rain will continue to push up from the south due to a low in the Gulf of Mexico, which will keep both clouds and temperatures down in the low to middle 40s.

It will not rain all day. In fact, rain will begin to wrap up around or shortly after midday, but clouds will stick around. Late this evening and overnight we’ll begin to clear, setting us up for a chilly Wednesday morning with plenty of sunshine.

The cold temperatures are short-lived because we’ll be warming up each day with 60s on Wednesday and then nearing 70 by Christmas Eve. Mostly sunny and warm by Christmas with highs in the 70s.