Columbus, GA (WRBL)-A cool front that swept through brought the News 3 viewing area a welcomed change with light rainfall. Our next best chance will come this Sunday, with an approaching cool front that will stall.

Readings will remain well above average, with the mid-70s and climbing close to 80°. The days will eventually see more sunshine, until the next approaching front, with fair clouds before it stalls out Sunday-Monday.

The forecast will remain dry for the next several days in the upcoming forecast.