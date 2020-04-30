A mix of sun and clouds, a little breezy today

A few areas of patchy fog and mist are possible this morning otherwise mostly clear skies to start. A few clouds may wrap around an exiting system by the mid morning into the afternoon giving us a mixture of sun and clouds but overall today will be a nice but cool and breezy day.

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the low 50s, sunny skies and warmer on Friday afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, lots of sun and very warm temperatures. High temperatures will jump up to the middle 80s on Saturday and into the upper 80s by Sunday.