COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A storm or two in the forecast today as a cold front passes through the News 3 viewing area. Best chance will be after midday as the front interacts with the daytime heating. Many however will stay dry today and those who do receive a little rain, expect rainfall totals to be less than .50 inch.

A lot of sunshine and seasonable temperatures behind the front, expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s to round out the week.