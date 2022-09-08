Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-A stalled front will trap in a sub-tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, making us wet, cooler, and humid, tomorrow. Reading will remain in the 70s all day.

A broad area of low pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico will track east of a stalled out front, which will drape across east central Alabama and west central Georgia.

There will be a strong surge of moisture lifting on Friday and waves of showers and a few storms for the weekend.

The readings cool back down into the low 70s and upper 70s due to the rain and clouds. A cool front will sweep through Monday morning and will dry us out for most of next week.