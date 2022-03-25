COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We are on par for a breezy and cooler forecast but pleasant because readings will remain near or just slightly above average for the weekend.

Next week we will quickly warm into the upper 70s with a stronger ridge keeping us fair and dry until a stronger front pushes through mid-week, with mid 80s ahead of Thursday morning’s storm system.

There will be portions of the Southeast region, that will bring another severe weather outbreak. The set-up appears to be like what we saw the previous week. If there is a Weather Aware tag from the First Alert Weather team, we will add this Sunday.