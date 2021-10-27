A strong mid-latitude storm slams the Deep South, so we are Weather Aware

WEATHER AWARE (High Winds) Thursday 1 AM-Noon: There will be a very low end or “Marginal Risk” 1 out of 5 for severe thunderstorms for damaging wind and an isolated tornado, mainly all south of Auburn & Columbus.

First Wave 1-6 AM (Watching South and west of Columbus)

Second with the occluded front from Thursday 7 AM-Noon (Watch for weakened trees to topple over and isolated power outages):

After 7 AM until noon the physical front enters with strong winds and another threat for isolated strong storms. Heavy rainfall and wind, with rainfall totals ranging from .5” to 1”. The surface winds will increase just ahead of the front and behind the front, with winds sustained 20-30 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Expect weakened trees to snap and topple over easily, with these sustained winds, which will continue throughout the day Friday and taper off to breezy conditions on Saturday.

The air will be the coolest this season and not so much overnight low readings but the upper low and backside to this storm will keep more clouds around and sporadic light showers for most of the day Friday and holding daytime high readings into the upper 50s to near 60…Chilly Halloween weekend but Sunday will be fantastic!

