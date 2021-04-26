A tad more heat, clouds, and rain back late in the week then a weekend filled with sun

Columbus, GA-(WRBL)-Our air mass continues to lift in from the south, therefore, keeping us above average in this First Alert Forecast.

I’m pretty pumped with this week’s weather pattern because it provides us on Thursday late through Friday with much-needed rainfall. We will have measurable rainfall again with this storm.

We are trending year to date just over a one-half inch of a surplus…Pretty Much even based on a 30-year average.

There doesn’t appear to be any severe weather but a few significant storms will be likely in the region.

Once this system moves through we should have a terrific weekend ahead Thankfully but cooler readings in the lower 70s to upper 70s for Sunday.