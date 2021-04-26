Columbus, GA-(WRBL)-Our air mass continues to lift in from the south, therefore, keeping us above average in this First Alert Forecast.
I’m pretty pumped with this week’s weather pattern because it provides us on Thursday late through Friday with much-needed rainfall. We will have measurable rainfall again with this storm.
We are trending year to date just over a one-half inch of a surplus…Pretty Much even based on a 30-year average.
There doesn’t appear to be any severe weather but a few significant storms will be likely in the region.
Once this system moves through we should have a terrific weekend ahead Thankfully but cooler readings in the lower 70s to upper 70s for Sunday.
LATEST RELEASES:
- A tad more heat, clouds, and rain back late in the week then a weekend filled with sun
- AU releases picture of white van, driver approaching female students offering rides
- CDC: More than 5M have skipped second dose of coronavirus vaccine
- ‘Pizzly bears’: Climate change to thank for grizzly-polar bear hybrid, experts say
- DA says Brandon Conner will accept life in prison to avoid death penalty trial in deaths of girlfriend, son
DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:
FOR WEATHER ALERTS: