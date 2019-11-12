A taste of Arctic air that everyone will feel

The coldest air of the season is blowing-in as we speak! Readings started off into the mid-50s and rapidly dropping down into the 30s and down into the 20s before the night is over. The winds will hold us down into the mid to upper 20s. There will be some wind chill values into the teens. That being said the hazard to the body and the wind may be an issue for small branches and limbs that can snap easily. By morning we all will be sub-freezing.

There will be a brief warm-up before we get rain coming back on Thursday and a pleasantly cooler weather forecast for this weekend. Another bonus weekend for events.