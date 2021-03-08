A touch of spring with plenty of sunshine

Feeling like spring this week with temperatures warming up each day and with plenty of sunshine.

High pressure will dominate the forecast for the next few days, this means we’ll see sun and at times high clouds with mild temperatures. By the middle to end of the week most of us will be nearing 80 degrees.

A cold front will slide through Sunday into Monday bringing more cloud cover and a chance for a few stray showers on Monday, high temperatures will still remain above average.

This weekend:

Remember to spring forward Saturday night into Sunday morning, Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM Sunday morning.