 

A touch of spring with plenty of sunshine

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Feeling like spring this week with temperatures warming up each day and with plenty of sunshine.

High pressure will dominate the forecast for the next few days, this means we’ll see sun and at times high clouds with mild temperatures. By the middle to end of the week most of us will be nearing 80 degrees. 

A cold front will slide through Sunday into Monday bringing more cloud cover and a chance for a few stray showers on Monday, high temperatures will still remain above average. 

This weekend:
Remember to spring forward Saturday night into Sunday morning, Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM Sunday morning. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

70° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 70° 37°

Tuesday

72° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 72° 42°

Wednesday

75° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 75° 49°

Thursday

78° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 78° 51°

Friday

81° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 81° 54°

Saturday

82° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 82° 56°

Sunday

78° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 78° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
36°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

63°

7 PM
Clear
0%
63°

59°

8 PM
Clear
1%
59°

55°

9 PM
Clear
1%
55°

52°

10 PM
Clear
1%
52°

50°

11 PM
Clear
1%
50°

48°

12 AM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
1%
47°

45°

2 AM
Clear
1%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
2%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
2%
43°

41°

5 AM
Clear
3%
41°

39°

6 AM
Clear
4%
39°

38°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
38°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories