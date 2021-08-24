“A” typical end of August forecast with eyes on the tropics

The forecast continues mostly benign throughout the next several days in the forecast, the tropics are looking to be a hotbed for more traffic similar to the path of Grace.

Seasonal heat will vary in the lower to mid-90s. More humidity here and high pressure will force the energy into the southern Gulf of Mexico.

So over the next several days expect similar conditions but we are always focused on the tropics because anything this time of year can pop up because we are getting closer to the tropical Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Tracking The Tropics