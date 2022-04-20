COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is no change in this extended forecast and in fact it appears to have nothing organized through Monday night and Tuesday morning. There will not be anything organized after this until May 6th, so it safe to say we are moving into a more stable pattern, with no Weather Aware Days.

The forecast is looking bright, meaning there’s no Weather Aware days in sight.

High-pressure will act as a block against any significant storm systems. In fact the storm that we’re highlighting now out of the southern plains, will be deflected around the western portion of high-pressure, which is over our region. This pattern will continue through the extended forecast which means after the clouds Wednesday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the entire weekend.

Readings will correlate with a strong rigid high-pressure in the deep South , which means readings are climbing into the 80s for high temperatures. Our next best chance of rain will arrive late Monday into Tuesday morning of our following week.

Even with the talk of rain early next week, the system doesn’t look very impressive for measurable rainfall throughout the region and the good news is we are not seeing any severe weather with it at this time.