A Warm Week Ahead, Close To 100 By Late In The Week!

This first part of the week will be right around average for our high temperatures with a slight increase in our rain coverage on Tuesday. Then the rain chances drop and our temps go up. By Thursday, we’ll see temps getting in the upper 90s, with highs getting close to 100 in some spots by Friday.

To make matters worse, the humidity is going to help it feel even hotter with heat indexes getting into the low 100s. So, make sure you drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and wear light-colored clothing if you have to be outdoors.

Be safe and have a great week! Brian