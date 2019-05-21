7 Day Forecast

A week of forecast record heat

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 06:05 PM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 06:05 PM EDT

A week of forecast record heat

The strong ridge of high pressure aloft Thursday and Friday places us in the strongest portion of this high pressure ridge.  We will go from an 888 to an 894 Thursday and Friday placing us nearly center.

 

This will keep the surface dry and allow us to heat over the next several days. We will forecast upper 90s and then likely a 100° reading by Saturday.

 

A gradual weakening of our high early next week but we are not going to feel any lower 90s until the following Wednesday, with a few showers, etc.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

  • Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' gay wedding
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' gay wedding

    Alabama Public Television has chosen not to air an episode of the PBS children's show "Arthur" because it included a same-sex wedding.

    Read More »
  • Alabama leaders stand by new abortion law amid growing criticism

    Alabama leaders stand by new abortion law amid growing criticism

    It's been one week since Alabama's abortion bill was signed into law, and lawmakers and the Governor are still standing by bill.

    Read More »
  • Hundreds protest Alabama abortion ban: 'My body, my choice!'
    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Hundreds protest Alabama abortion ban: 'My body, my choice!'

    MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Hundreds of demonstrators marched to the Alabama Capitol on Sunday to protest the state's newly approved abortion ban, chanting "my body, my choice!" and "vote them out!" The demonstration came days after Gov. Kay Ivey signed the most stringent abortion law in the nation- making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases unless necessary for the mother's health. The law provides no exception for rape and incest.

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Latest Stories