A week of forecast record heat
The strong ridge of high pressure aloft Thursday and Friday places us in the strongest portion of this high pressure ridge. We will go from an 888 to an 894 Thursday and Friday placing us nearly center.
This will keep the surface dry and allow us to heat over the next several days. We will forecast upper 90s and then likely a 100° reading by Saturday.
A gradual weakening of our high early next week but we are not going to feel any lower 90s until the following Wednesday, with a few showers, etc.
Georgia News
Former President Carter released from hospital
Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center according to the Carter Center.Read More »
Georgia Insurance Commissioner asked to resign by Governor following federal fraud accusations
Georgia's insurance commissioner Jim Beck has been asked to resign by Governor Brian Kemp following an indictment that was delivered Tuesday for 38 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering which allegedly occurred before his election in November.Read More »
Alabama and Georgia each receive $400,000 for rural communities opioid response programs
Georgia and Alabama each received $400,000, split in two grants per state, to plan and implement programs "aimed at reducing the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorder, including opioid use disorder, in rural communities" that are reported to be at a high risk for substance abuse.Read More »
Alabama News
Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' gay wedding
Alabama Public Television has chosen not to air an episode of the PBS children's show "Arthur" because it included a same-sex wedding.Read More »
Alabama leaders stand by new abortion law amid growing criticism
It's been one week since Alabama's abortion bill was signed into law, and lawmakers and the Governor are still standing by bill.Read More »
Hundreds protest Alabama abortion ban: 'My body, my choice!'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Hundreds of demonstrators marched to the Alabama Capitol on Sunday to protest the state's newly approved abortion ban, chanting "my body, my choice!" and "vote them out!" The demonstration came days after Gov. Kay Ivey signed the most stringent abortion law in the nation- making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases unless necessary for the mother's health. The law provides no exception for rape and incest.Read More »
