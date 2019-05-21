A week of forecast record heat Video

The strong ridge of high pressure aloft Thursday and Friday places us in the strongest portion of this high pressure ridge. We will go from an 888 to an 894 Thursday and Friday placing us nearly center.

This will keep the surface dry and allow us to heat over the next several days. We will forecast upper 90s and then likely a 100° reading by Saturday.

A gradual weakening of our high early next week but we are not going to feel any lower 90s until the following Wednesday, with a few showers, etc.