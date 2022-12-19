Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-The forecast will be wet and cold for Tuesday. The first day of winter will be a pleasant day with early sunshine, then clouds will be building ahead of our next storm Thursday for a wet and mild day then a dramatic plunge of cold Arctic air.

The frigid air will be the coldest we’ve seen since January of 2018 but this time minus the snow. There will be just enough moisture lingering where there will be a few snow flurries but not enough to be disruptive.

The air will be very dry and conditions windy. The surfaces will be void of any moisture on Christmas Eve, so there should not be any issues on the roadways.

The air temperature Friday afternoon will be in the teens and low twenties. The wind chill values will be dropping down from single digits and a few below zero.