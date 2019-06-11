A whole new pattern behind the cold front: Rain pops up still ahead of this line.
The trend for drier air comes with a one, two, three, dry front scouring is out late Wednesday through the weekend.
The general forecast will be for a few isolated showers and storms Tuesday and tapering off to sporadic south and east of Columbus late Wednesday.
Readings will be quite pleasant for overnight lows by mid week from slightly cooler and drier conditions.
Of course with drier air and more sunshine, Thursday and beyond we will have readings climb back into the upper 80s. Not saying upper 90s, this go around like last week.
Georgia teen dies while running laps
DeKalb County high school student, Elyse Purefoy, 17, died Monday while running laps at practice.Read More »
Former Pres. Carter returns to teaching Sunday school following surgery
Former President Jimmy Carter took time off from teaching Sunday school In Plains, Georgia to undergo surgery for a broken hip.Read More »
UPDATE: Victim in shooting on 16th Place identified as Beionca Bolden, police say
Police are not releasing the name of the woman who was shot to death. She was pronounced dead just before midnight by the Russell County Coroner's office.Read More »
