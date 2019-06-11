A whole new pattern behind the cold front: Rain pops up still ahead of this line. Video

The trend for drier air comes with a one, two, three, dry front scouring is out late Wednesday through the weekend.

The general forecast will be for a few isolated showers and storms Tuesday and tapering off to sporadic south and east of Columbus late Wednesday.

Readings will be quite pleasant for overnight lows by mid week from slightly cooler and drier conditions.

Of course with drier air and more sunshine, Thursday and beyond we will have readings climb back into the upper 80s. Not saying upper 90s, this go around like last week.