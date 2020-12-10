 

Above-average readings climb into the lower 70s, then a cold front sweeps through

7 Day Forecast

We will remain above average for Friday, with readings climbing into the lower 70s.  We will also begin to see clouds associated with our next system move in during the afternoon on Friday, but we will remain dry for much of the day.

A shortwave trough will then approach our area as we go into Saturday. Readings will still remain above average for Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s. Showers will start to move into our area as we head into Saturday evening, and will move through overnight into Sunday morning. Our first cold front will move through early Sunday morning.

Clouds will hang around for Sunday, but we will remain dry. Another system will move through late Sunday into early Monday, bringing another chance of showers with it. This system is associated with our second cold front, which will move through early Monday morning.

After another system comes through on Wednesday, we will see cooler air and calm weather return for Thursday and late next week.

Thursday

71° / 40°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 71° 40°

Friday

68° / 51°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 68° 51°

Saturday

71° / 53°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 50% 71° 53°

Sunday

69° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 69° 48°

Monday

58° / 40°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 58° 40°

Tuesday

58° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 58° 45°

Wednesday

56° / 33°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 56° 33°

58°

7 PM
Clear
0%
58°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

11 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

12 AM
Clear
10%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
10%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
10%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
46°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

62°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

