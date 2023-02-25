COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Stalled out boundary continues to keep us on the warm and humid side of the front with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and our southern counties seeing readings in the 80s.

A few northern counties are on the northern side of the boundary where we see cooler and overcast sky conditions.

Sunday temperatures remain well above average but shower activity diminishes before we track another weakening frontal boundary late Monday.

Next week we don’t see much change in the forecast as temperatures remain well above average, but we are tracking a better shot of showers and storms late in the week as a stronger cold front will move through.