COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a frontal boundary that is in the process of stalling out across the southeast. A few light showers will continue to be possible through the remainder of this evening while remaining cloudy and mild through the overnight.

Sunday afternoon remains warm with temperatures closing in on the mid 80s with partly sunny skies. A few showers could be possible on the Georgia side, but the majority of us remain dry.

Weak high pressure will keep us warm through Election Day on Tuesday with temperatures in the 80s and sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Midweek we are watching some tropical moisture that will move across Florida. We could tap some of that moisture by late Thursday into Friday. A cold front will help steer this system back east by Friday while driving in some very chilly air for the upcoming weekend.