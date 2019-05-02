Above average temperatures continue, a few stray showers this afternoon Video

The warm weather continues with our high temperatures staying above average, a little more humidity will lead to a few stay showers today and Friday.

TODAY: A little more humidity and a few stray showers possible this afternoon, staying warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild with lows in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Calm morning, a few pop up showers possible during the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures reaching the middle 80s.

THIS WEEKEND: A stationary front will sit to our north on Saturday morning and afternoon, this will allow us to have a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temperatures will stay warm with highs in the middle 80s. Eventually by Saturday evening the front will begin to move and we'll continue to see showers and storms during the overnight hours and into Sunday morning, by the afternoon showers will be out and clouds will decrease. A little cooler on Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 80s.