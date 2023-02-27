COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a nice Sunday, clouds and chance for a few showers move in for Monday, A strong southwest wind around 30 mph will keep temperatures warm and near 80 despite the cloud cover.

Our forecast will remain calm over the next couple of days, a few showers possible on Wednesday but not a wash out.

Tracking a strong system that will bring in the chance for stronger storms by Thursday night into Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined a threat of severe storms across the south for both Thursday and Friday. We still are a ways out to know specifics for this event, but with the warm and humid air already in place we do have the make up for severe weather.