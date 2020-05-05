Above average temperatures will come to an end, cold front moves through tonight

Above average temperatures have settled across the area since the weekend but that will all change on Wednesday.

A cold front will move through tonight brining us chance of a few showers and rumbles of thunder, ahead of the front highs will be in the middle to upper 80s but behind the front expect temperatures to make a seasonable return.

Our next chance for rain and thunderstorms will be Friday and this front looks a little bit stronger than the one that will be moving through tonight. Rain and storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening and some of these may become strong to severe so we are weather aware for Friday. Storms should end by the late evening but a few may linger into early Saturday morning, highs on Saturday in the middle 70s with plenty of sunshine.