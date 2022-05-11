COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Forecast continues to remain sunny and dry with just a few high level clouds as temperatures hover in the low 80s across the region. Morning lows won’t dip as low over the next several days as temperatures return more seasonable in the low 60s.

Afternoon readings will average into the mid to upper 80s as a strong surface high-pressure system will keep us stable and dry and a low-pressure system off the Carolina coast will remain cut off from the jet stream drifting back and forth off shore.

This Atlantic Low will drift closer to the Georgia coast usher in more cloud cover and humidity for the weekend along with some breezy conditions at times. One or two showers or storms can’t be ruled out along Coastal Georgia.

A weak frontal boundary moves in Sunday/Monday bringing just a stray shower or storm to the region as temperatures climb into the 90s with your extended forecast continuing to warm.