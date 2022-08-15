Columbus, GA. (WRBL)- We are tracking a more robust storm complex which will bring a threat of storms across this track, ahead of the front.

This track has the potential of bringing torrential rainfall and gusty winds. Stay with News 3 for the latest updates.

For the rest of the week, including Tuesday we are looking stable and hot with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday through Friday we can expect to see scattered showers and storms, with the potential of a few becoming severe.

The front is stalled and several disturbances will move rapidly across the front and will trigger more storms.

The weekend storms will taper off to more stray not as active, with storms becoming strong.