COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Currently tracking our chance for showers and storms this afternoon evening. Until this afternoon, we should see cloudy skies with only a stray shower, but then the likelihood of rain will ramp up as we get ready for those Thursday night football games. The games tonight can expect some delays.

Late tonight and early Friday morning, and area of low pressure will move into our area causing widespread rain/storms throughout the day Friday and Saturday. We can expect the active and wet pattern to continue through the weekend and early next week. We should see a break in this tropical weather by Tuesday, as an area of high pressure from the north helps to move this stalled front out.

Our temperatures today are expected to reach the upper 80s before cooling back down into the lower/mid 80s for the weekend. Temperatures will get back into the upper 80s later next week.

Tracking the tropics in the Atlantic, Hurricane Earl will be the first major hurricane of the 2022 season, and is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane by Saturday afternoon. This storm will stay in the Atlantic basin, and will not pose any risk to the United States.

