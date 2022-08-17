COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Tracking the chance for a few passing showers/sprinkles in the forecast this morning as a disturbance pulls out of the Mississippi Valley. If this can maintain just a little bit of energy, a few showers will be possible between 8 AM – 10 AM.

Our active pattern will keep showers and storms in the forecast later today through the end of the week. The cold front from Monday has stalled just to our south, this will likely be the best chance for a strong storm or two during later today with wind, heavy rain and frequent lightning the primary threat.

Temperatures will likely stay below average thanks to showers and clouds, expect highs to stay in the middle 80s to a few upper 80s.